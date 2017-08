Aug 7(Reuters) - Langold Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest 18 million yuan to set up a project joint venture with Hubei First Electric Power Construction Engineering Company (partner) to develop a industrial park project in Wuhan

* Says co and partner will hold a 90 percent stake and a 10 percent stake in the joint venture

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ywpt1K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)