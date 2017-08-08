BRIEF-Lannett Co says expects Q4 2017 GAAP EPS $0.12 - $0.15

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett announces preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, comments on fiscal 2018 outlook
* Lannett Company Inc - for fiscal 2017 Q4, net sales and total net sales are expected to be approximately $139 million
* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40
* Lannett Company Inc - on track to submit a new drug application for proprietary C-Topical product shortly
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $162.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lannett Company Inc - expected launch of 10 already approved products in coming fiscal year
* Lannett Company Inc - for fiscal 2018 expect “solid increase” to topline versus fiscal 2017 and adjusted gross margin to continue to be above 50 percent
* Lannett - based on prelim results for 2017,are “well within” co’s debt financial covenants, expect to meet these requirements for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: