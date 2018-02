Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT VOLUNTARILY PAYS DOWN $25 MILLION OF TERM LOANS

* LANNETT COMPANY SAYS $25 MILLION PAY DOWN OF TERM LOANS WILL SAVE CO ABOUT $1.7 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED CASH INTEREST EXPENSE, AT CURRENT RATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: