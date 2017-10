Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett receives approval for Dexmethylphenidate Hydrochloride tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍Anticipates launching Dexmethylphenidate Hydrochloride tablets in next several months​

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍Dexmethylphenidate Hydrochloride tablets are used for treatment of attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder ​