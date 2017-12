BRIEF-Lansdowne Partners' Craigen explains short thesis for SMC Corp

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Smc Corp:

* SOHN CONFERENCE IN LONDON: LANSDOWNE PARTNERS’ DAVID CRAIGEN EXPLAINS SHORT THESIS FOR SMC CORPORATION

* SOHN CONFERENCE - LANSDOWNE‘S CRAIGEN QUESTIONS WHY SMC CORPORATION NOT AUDITED BY BIG FOUR FIRM

* CRAIGEN SAYS: “LONGSTANDING CONCERNS ABOUT SMC GOVERNANCE AND ACCOUNTS HAVEN’T BEEN SETTLED.”

* SMC SPOKESMAN IN LONDON NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT

* SMC HAS PREVIOUSLY REJECTED CONCERNS RAISED BY SHORT-SELLERS AND SAID IT FOLLOWS AN APPROPRIATE ACCOUNTING METHOD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Adrian Croft)