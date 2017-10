Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* Lansen HK notified Starry about second share reduction in relation to its holding in Starry shares

* As at sept 19, Lansen HK and Full Keen disposed an aggregate of 4.2 mln Starry shares

* Not more than 5.5 mln starry shares to be disposed, representing not more than 4.583 pct of total number of issued shares in starry