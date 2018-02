Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd :

* ‍FY PRELIM TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE RMB628.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB665.8 MILLION

* FY PRELIM ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 68.4 MILLION, DOWN 9.96 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: