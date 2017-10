Sept 22 (Reuters) - Laox Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 95 percent stake (58,426 shares) in OGITSU CORPORATION directly and indirectly

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake (14,000 shares) in Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in system management of group company

* Acquisition price not disclosed

* Effective Oct. 6

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GtA76k

