Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 57.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 42.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 72.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 46.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 34.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 9.51 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-SEPT. VERSUS 9.20 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DEC. 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)