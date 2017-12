Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* ‍SECURES EUR 8.2 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL FINANCING FOR MEGAPARK SHOPPING COMPLEX​

* ‍FOLLOWING THIS AGREEMENT, TOTAL FINANCING LINKED TO MEGAPARK NOW STANDS AT EUR 105 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)