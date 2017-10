Oct 30 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc:

* Laredo Petroleum announces redemption of 7 3/8% notes due 2022

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - has called for redemption all $500 million principal amount of company’s 7 3/8% senior notes due may 2022​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc says ‍expects redemption to be completed on November 29, 2017​