BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum Posts Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.19

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc:

* LAREDO PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* QTRLY PRODUCTION WAS 61,922 BOE PER DAY, AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 17%

* LAREDO PETROLEUM - ‍CURRENTLY HAS HEDGES IN PLACE FOR APPROXIMATELY 90% OF ANTICIPATED OIL PRODUCTION IN 2018 AND HAS INCREASED OIL HEDGES THROUGH 2020​

* ‍REITERATING ITS ANTICIPATED FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST 10% AS COMPARED TO 2017​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $240.3 MILLION VERSUS $184.3 MILLION​