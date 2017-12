Dec 8 (Reuters) - Largan Precision Co Ltd :

* Says it received a verdict from Intellectual Property Court, regarding business information leakage and patent infringement suit filed by the company against Ability opto-Electronics Technology Co Ltd and an individual

* The defendants were fined more than T$1.5 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TFRx4B

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)