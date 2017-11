Nov 6 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* Largo reports first quarterly net income and other financial and operational highlights for q3 2017

* Largo Resources Ltd-qtrly ‍revenues $53.5 million versus $20.8 million​

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.03 ‍​

* Largo resources ltd sees ‍2017 average annual production 9251 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: