Jan 24 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* LAS VEGAS SANDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* REPORTS Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 REVENUE $3.44 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.23 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM, Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDES A NONRECURRING NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $526 MILLION

* ON A GAAP BASIS, TOTAL NET REVENUES FOR SANDS CHINA LTD. (SCL) INCREASED 12.9% TO $2.10 BILLION IN Q4

* SAYS "MACAO MARKET CONTINUED ITS ROBUST RECOVERY DURING QUARTER"