Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE $95.3 MILLION VERSUS $118.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $95 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR - GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 56% PLUS OR MINUS 2% ON BOTH A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03, REVENUE VIEW $94.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: