BRIEF-Lattice semiconductor says ‍Q3 revenue is expected to be nearly $91 mln to $93 mln
October 12, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Lattice semiconductor says ‍Q3 revenue is expected to be nearly $91 mln to $93 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - ‍Revenue is expected to be approximately $91 million to $93 million for Q3 2017​

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - ‍Revenue is expected to be approximately $383 million to $388 million for full year 2017​

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp says ‍for full year 2018 company is targeting double-digit annual revenue growth​

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - ‍Expects GAAP results for Q3 2017 will reflect restructuring charges of approximately $3.5 million to $4.0 million​

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - ‍Also expects GAAP results for Q3 2017 will reflect a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $36 million​

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Non-cash impairment charge related to company’s strategic decision to cease future investment in wired ASSP development​

* Lattice Semiconductor Corp sees ‍FY EBITDA of approximately $110 million to $120 million, sees FY free cash flow of approximately $80 million to $100 million​

* Q3 revenue view $93.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $391.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

