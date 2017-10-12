BRIEF-Lattice semiconductor says ‍Q3 revenue is expected to be nearly $91 mln to $93 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Revenue is expected to be approximately $91 million to $93 million for Q3 2017
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Revenue is expected to be approximately $383 million to $388 million for full year 2017
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp says for full year 2018 company is targeting double-digit annual revenue growth
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Expects GAAP results for Q3 2017 will reflect restructuring charges of approximately $3.5 million to $4.0 million
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Also expects GAAP results for Q3 2017 will reflect a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $36 million
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp - Non-cash impairment charge related to company’s strategic decision to cease future investment in wired ASSP development
* Lattice Semiconductor Corp sees FY EBITDA of approximately $110 million to $120 million, sees FY free cash flow of approximately $80 million to $100 million
* Q3 revenue view $93.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $391.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S