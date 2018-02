Feb 15 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 4.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 7.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 SALES FELL 7.7 PERCENT TO 134.7 MILLION STG

* H1 ‍TOTAL LIKE-FOR-LIKE RETAIL SALES DOWN 0.5%​

* ‍BOARD IS NOT RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND (26 WEEKS TO 31 DECEMBER 2016: 0.5PENCE)​

* ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR YEAR WILL FALL BELOW MARKET EXPECTATIONS​