BRIEF-Laureate Education Says Co Entered First Amendment To Second Amended And Restated Credit Agreement With Citibank N.A‍​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - ON FEB 1, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CITIBANK N.A‍​

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - AMENDMENT AMENDS CERTAIN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 26, 2017

* LAUREATE EDUCATION - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT,INTEREST RATE MARGIN APPLICABLE TO OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS AMENDED TO 3.50% FOR LIBOR TERM LOANS

* LAUREATE EDUCATION-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT,INTEREST RATE MARGIN APPLICABLE TO OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS AMENDED TO 2.50% FOR ALTERNATE BASE RATE TERM LOANS Source text: [bit.ly/2E8C35S] Further company coverage: