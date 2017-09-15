FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank announces redemption of series 2012-1 medium term notes
#Bonds News
September 15, 2017 / 12:11 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank announces redemption of series 2012-1 medium term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada

* Laurentian Bank announces redemption of the series 2012-1 medium term notes

* Laurentian Bank of Canada- to redeem on Oct. 19, all of outstanding series 2012-1 medium term notes, due Oct. 19, 2022 having amount of $200 million

* Laurentian Bank of Canada - To redeem at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest

* Laurentian Bank of Canada - interest on notes will cease to accrue on and after redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

