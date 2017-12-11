BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada says on Dec 5, disclosed issues arising from a review of mortgages that it had sold to a third party purchaser

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - On Dec 5, co disclosed issues arising from a review of mortgages that it had sold to a third party purchaser

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says does not believe matters related to the mortgages are material to business, capital, operations, funding

* Laurentian Bank - the disclosed issues resulted in co repurchasing some mortgages & may result in it being required to repurchase additional mortgages

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada says has available liquidity on hand to repurchase affected mortgages

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada - affected mortgages are performing “in line” with co’s overall residential mortgage portfolio

* Laurentian Bank - estimated value of mortgages that may be repurchased from third party buyer is about 1.6 pct of co’s total residential mortgage portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: