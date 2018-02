Feb 22 (Reuters) - LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S:

* REG-LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2017

* ‍REVENUE WAS 18 PERCENT LOWER IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR, AND AMOUNTED TO DKK 59.9M​

* ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO DKK 9.7M IN Q4 COMPARED TO DKK 27.6M SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATE HAS RESULTED IN NOT REACHING GUIDANCE OF EBITDA MARGIN OF 20-25 PERCENT