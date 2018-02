Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lawrence Seidman:

* LAWRENCE B. SEIDMAN REPORTS 5.10 PERCENT STAKE IN COASTWAY BANCORP AS OF JANUARY 26 - SEC FILING‍​

* LAWRENCE SEIDMAN SAYS HAD CONVERSATIONS WITH COASTWAY BANCORP‘S CEO; DISCUSSED WAYS TO “MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE FOR ALL OF SHAREHOLDERS”

* LAWRENCE B. SEIDMAN SAYS PURCHASED COASTWAY BANCORP SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED" Source text: (bit.ly/2EJuQad) Further company coverage: