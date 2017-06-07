BRIEF-Layne Christensen announces new energy infrastructure business ‍​

June 7 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co-‍​

* Layne Christensen announces new energy infrastructure business and high-capacity water pipeline in the delaware basin

* Layne Christensen Co - ‍capital investment for system is approximately $18 million.​

* Layne Christensen Co - ‍water sales are expected to commence during Layne's fiscal Q3.​

* Layne Christensen - ‍ once operational, financial returns from water infrastructure system are anticipated to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.​