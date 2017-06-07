FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Layne Christensen announces new energy infrastructure business
June 7, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Layne Christensen announces new energy infrastructure business ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co-‍​

* Layne Christensen announces new energy infrastructure business and high-capacity water pipeline in the delaware basin

* Layne Christensen Co - ‍capital investment for system is approximately $18 million.​

* Layne Christensen Co - ‍water sales are expected to commence during Layne's fiscal Q3.​

* Layne Christensen - ‍ once operational, financial returns from water infrastructure system are anticipated to be immediately accretive to cash flow and earnings.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

