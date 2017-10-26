FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lazard Q3 earnings per share $0.82
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lazard Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd

* Lazard Ltd reports third-quarter and nine-month 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lazard Ltd qtrly ‍financial advisory operating revenue was $306 million for Q3 of 2017, 11 pct lower than Q3 of 2016​

* Lazard Ltd qtrly ‍ strategic advisory operating revenue was $253 million for Q3 of 2017, 13 pct lower than Q3 of 2016​

* Lazard ltd - ‍ asset management operating revenue was a quarterly record of $315 million for Q3 of 2017, 19 pct higher than Q3 of 2016​

* Lazard Ltd - ‍AUM as of September 30, 2017, was a record $238 billion, up 16 pct from september 30, 2016, and up 6 pct from June 30, 2017​

* Lazard Ltd qtrly ‍ net inflows of $15 million​

* Lazard ltd - operating revenue was $627 million for q3 of 2017, up 3 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

