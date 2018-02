BRIEF-Lazard Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.12 Excluding Items

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* REPORTS FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $683 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $670.6 MILLION

* ‍FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS $335 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, 17% LOWER THAN RECORD Q4 OF 2016​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FOR Q4 2017, NET INCOME, AS ADJUSTED AND EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES, WAS $148 MILLION, OR $1.12 PER SHARE

* ‍ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A RECORD $339 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, 23% HIGHER THAN Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍STRATEGIC ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS $302 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, 18% LOWER THAN Q4 OF 2016​

* AUM AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, INCREASED 5% FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* IN Q4, AS RESULT OF 2017 U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, U.S. GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES INCLUDED CHARGE OF ABOUT $420 MILLION

‍Q4 NET INFLOWS OF $137 MILLION​