BRIEF-L.B. Foster reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31
November 7, 2017 / 10:32 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-L.B. Foster reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - L.B. Foster Co:

* L.B. Foster reports third quarter operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $135 million to $142 million

* Sees fy revenue $530 million to $537 million

* L.B. Foster co - ‍Q3 net sales of $131.5 million increased by $16.8 million, or 14.7pct, compared to prior year quarter​

* L.B. Foster Co - qtrly backlog increased 31.8 percent from prior year to $189.6 mln‍​

* L.B. Foster Co - ‍anticipate q4 ebitda will be in a range between $9.5 million and $11.5 million​

* L.B. Foster Co - ‍Q3 new orders were $145.5 million, a 31.3% increase from prior year quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

