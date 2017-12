Dec 22(Reuters) - LCY Technology Corp

* Says it plans to issue 13.1 million shares with par value of T$10 per share and tentative issue price at T$26 per share

* 1.3 million of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees and 11.8 million of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Proceeds will be used to replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G18TTY

