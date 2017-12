Dec 8 (Reuters) - Le Chateau Inc:

* LE CHATEAU REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 5.6 PERCENT

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.24

* Q3 SALES FELL 12.1 PERCENT TO C$48.7 MILLION