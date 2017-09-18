FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leading Brands to acquire Liquid Media Group
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 4:24 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Leading Brands to acquire Liquid Media Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Leading Brands Inc:

* Leading Brands, Inc. (“LBIX”) enters into a definitive arrangement agreement with Liquid Media Group, Inc. (“Liquid”) www.liquidmediagroup.co whereby LBIX will acquire 100% of Liquid

* ‍Financial terms were not disclosed.​

* Existing LBIX shareholders anticipated to hold 22.637% and Liquid shareholders anticipated to hold 77.363% of post-transaction entity

* At deal close, existing LBIX board, with exception of Tom Gaglardi, will resign ​

* LBIX has concurrently disposed of its Legacy Beverage assets​

* For deal purposes, existing LBIX shares were valued at $1.50​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

