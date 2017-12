Deckers Outdoor Corp:

* DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP - GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS THAT DECKERS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" ALL OF DECKERS' DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD