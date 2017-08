July 31 (Reuters) - LEADMEDIA GROUP SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS RETURN TO ACTIVITIES GROWTH STARTING FROM FY 2018

* EXPECTS H1 OPERATING LOSS OF CLOSE TO 1.0 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2ucIiMX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)