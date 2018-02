Feb 5 (Reuters) - Leaf Group Ltd:

* LEAF GROUP LTD - ‍ESTIMATES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE BETWEEN $39.2 MILLION AND $40.2 MILLION​

* LEAF GROUP LTD - ‍ESTIMATES FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE BETWEEN $128.5 MILLION AND $129.5 MILLION​

* LEAF GROUP LTD - ‍ESTIMATES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, OUR NET LOSS WILL BE BETWEEN $4.4 MILLION AND $6.3 MILLION​ Source text : (bit.ly/2E4hhFi) Further company coverage: