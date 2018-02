Feb 8 (Reuters) - Leaf Group Ltd:

* LEAF GROUP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.93 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $7.50PER SHARE

* ‍LEAF GROUP EXPECTS TO CLOSE OFFERING ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 12, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: