BRIEF-Leagold And Brio Gold Agree To Friendly Acquisition

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* LEAGOLD AND BRIO GOLD AGREE TO A FRIENDLY ACQUISITION

* LEAGOLD AND BRIO GOLD AGREE TO A FRIENDLY ACQUISITION

* LEAGOLD MINING - PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE ARRANGEMENT DEAL FOR EACH BRIO COMMON SHARE, CO TO ISSUE 0.922 OF CO SHARE, 0.4 OF CO SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT

* LEAGOLD MINING - DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ABOUT $279 MILLION

* LEAGOLD MINING - ANTICIPATES SIGNIFICANT COST SAVINGS THROUGH REDUCTION OF BRIO‘S CORPORATE COSTS, SEES SAVINGS BETWEEN $8 MILLION - $10 MILLION PER YEAR

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - COMBINED ENTITY IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 420,000 AND 475,000 OZ OF GOLD IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: