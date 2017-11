Nov 13 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp

* Leagold Mining Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.03​

* Leagold Mining Corp qtrly ‍gold produced from los filos of 47,766 oz versus 43,980​ oz in Q2 2017

* Leagold Mining Corp - ‍los filos remains on track to produce between 185,000 and 200,000 oz for full year of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: