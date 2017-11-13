FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.73
November 13, 2017 / 12:13 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc-

* Leap Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces first patient dosed with DKN-01 and Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in esophagogastric cancer trial

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $14.2 million at September 30, 2017​

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - ‍net loss was $6.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $7.3 million for same period in 2016​

* Leap therapeutics inc - qtrly loss per share $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

