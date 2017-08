Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lear Corp

* ‍Entered into a new credit agreement to refinance its existing credit facilities​

* ‍New credit agreement consists of a $1.75 billion revolving credit facility and a $250 million term loan facility​

* ‍Revolving credit facility and term loan facility will mature on August 8, 2022​

* Initiated financing actions to extend maturity of existing agreement