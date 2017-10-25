FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto Manufacturing
October 25, 2017 / 11:15 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Lear says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lear Corp-

* Lear reports record third quarter 2017 results and increases full year financial outlook

* Q3 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.84 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp - ‍free cash flow is expected to be approximately $1,150 million in 2017​

* Lear Corp - ‍core operating earnings are expected to be about $1,700 million​ in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.60, revenue view $20.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp - ‍net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be $1,735 million​ in 2017

* Lear Corp - sees ‍capital expenditures of $585 million and depreciation and amortization expense to be about $420 million for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

