BRIEF-Lear says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96

* Lear reports record third quarter 2017 results and increases full year financial outlook
* Q3 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.84 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.96
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lear Corp - free cash flow is expected to be approximately $1,150 million in 2017
* Lear Corp - core operating earnings are expected to be about $1,700 million in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.60, revenue view $20.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lear Corp - net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be $1,735 million in 2017
* Lear Corp - sees capital expenditures of $585 million and depreciation and amortization expense to be about $420 million for FY 2017