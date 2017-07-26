FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
July 26, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* Lear reports record second quarter 2017 sales and earnings and increases full year financial outlook

* Q2 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.9 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.39

* Q2 earnings per share $4.49

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear corp says lear is increasing its full year 2017 financial outlook for sales, earnings and free cash flow

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 core operating earnings are expected to be about $1.65 billion

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 capital spending is expected to be $560 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.14, revenue view $19.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 adjusted net income is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 free cash flow is forecast to be approximately $1.1 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.