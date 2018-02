BRIEF-Leasinvest FY Operating Income Up At 60.1 Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS CONFIRMED BY FIGURES REALIZED ON 31/12

* FY RENTAL INCOME EUR 56.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OCCUPANCY RATE OF THE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO 94.8 PERCENT VERSUS 96.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 47.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC EPRA NAV PER SHARE AT EUR 83.99 VERSUS EUR 81.91 YEAR AGO‍​

* FAIR VALUE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AT END DEC. EUR 903 MILLION VERSUS EUR 859.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS A RENTAL INCOME IN LINE WITH 2017

* FOR 2018, FUNDING COSTS WILL DECREASE

* FOR 2018, THERE IS POSSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND AT LEAST AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN 2017

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 5.00 (EUR 3.50 NET)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)