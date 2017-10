Oct 2 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA: LECLANCHÉ ANNOUNCES A DELAY IN THE PUBLICATION OF ITS HALF YEAR RESULTS

* ‍ APPLICATION OF LECLANCHÉ TO FILE REPORT WITH SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION UNTIL 13 OCTOBER 2017 IS GRANTED​

* ‍FILED FOR EXTENSION OF DEADLINE DUE TO ADMINISTRATIVE DELAY IN REGISTERING CAPITAL INCREASE WHICH WAS CURING OVER INDEBTEDNESS POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)