Feb 16 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA: LECLANCHÉ PARTNERS WITH IMEON ENERGY TO PROVIDE SWISS HOMES AND SMALL BUSINESSES WITH HI-TECH STORAGE SOLUTIONS FOR ENERGY SELF-SUFFICIENCY REDUCES ENERGY BILLS AND CO2 EMISSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)