Feb 28 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* SUPPORTS THE REQUEST FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER DUTY MADE BY CHRISTIAN DENIZON AND CERTAIN FUNDS REPRESENTED BY FINEXIS SA AND WELCOMES THE APPROVAL OF THE REQUEST BY THE SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD

* POTENTIAL LOSS FOR Q3 2017 OF CHF 28 MILLION AND POTENTIAL LOSS FOR FY2017 OF CHF 40 MILLION

* POTENTIAL OVERINDEBTEDNESS AS OF 31ST DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)