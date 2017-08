BRIEF-Lectra H1 net income rises to 12.7‍​ million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA:

* H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​138.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 126.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 12.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR ‍​18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FREE CASH FLOW WAS EUR 16.3 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017 VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS 6 PERCENT TO 12 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2017 LIKE FOR LIKE

* TARGETS 7 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT GROWTH IN INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS LIKE FOR LIKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)