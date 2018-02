BRIEF-Lectra Q4 Operating Margin Down At ‍​14.3 Percent

Feb 12 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA:

* Q4 NET INCOME EUR 9.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME EUR 10.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍​71.5 MILLION FROM EUR 69.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING MARGIN ‍​14.3 PERCENT VERSUS 15.4 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE 2017 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.38 PER SHARE

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO PROCEED TO ONE OR SEVERAL ADDITIONAL TARGETED ACQUISITIONS IN 2018 OR 2019

* 2017-2019 ROADMAP: REPLACES ANNUAL RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN TARGET WITH “GROWTH IN OPERATING MARGIN EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN REVENUE GROWTH” IN 2018 AND 2019

* SEES LFL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT IN 2018

* ANTICIPATES NON SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF ACQUISITION OF KUBIX LAB ON ITS 2018 RESULTS

* IN 2017 REALIZED FIRST SOFTWARE SALES IN SAAS MODE WITH INTENTIONALLY LIMITED NUMBER OF CLIENTS

* SEES LFL RECURRING OPERATING RESULT GROWTH OF 7 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT IN 2018

* COMPANY HAS NOT HEDGED ITS CURRENCY EXPOSURE FOR 2018

* SAAS SALES CORRESPOND TO TOTAL ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS OF EUR 0.3 MILLION Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)