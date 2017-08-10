BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* Says FFO I in H1 2017 rose by 8.1% to eur 148.8 million

* Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017

* Says FFO I to be in range of eur 315 million to eur 323 million in 2018, not including effects of further acquisitions

* Says acquisition of around 2,100 residential units in high-growth markets supports further earnings growth; additional portfolios are currently in consideration

* Says if additional acquisitions are successfully concluded, a further increase in FFO I targets can be expected