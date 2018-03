March 8 (Reuters) - LEG:

* IMMOBILIEN SAYS FFO I IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2017 BY 10.1% TO EUR 295.3 MILLION

* SAYS DIVIDEND (PROPOSAL) PER SHARE INCREASED BY 10.1% TO EUR 3.04

* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AND 2019 CONFIRMED - FFO I 2018: EUR 315 TO EUR 323 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: