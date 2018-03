BRIEF-LEG Immobilien ‍says positive business development expected 2018, 2019​

March 8 (Reuters) - Leg Immobilien AG:

* ‍REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND 2019​

* ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO I), AS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR, INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY BY 10.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 295.3 MILLION​

* ‍FFO I PER SHARE CLIMBED BY 9.6% TO EUR 4.67​

* ‍EBITDA MARGIN, MAJOR KPI FOR OPERATING EFFICIENCY, WAS EXPANDED YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 72.1% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 69.5%)​

* ‍IN-PLACE RENT PER SQUARE METRE ROSE BY 3.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS TO AN AVERAGE OF EUR 5.46 PER SQUARE METRE​

* ‍OVERALL INVESTMENTS WERE INCREASED TO EUR 22.40 PER SQUARE METRE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 18.20 PER SQUARE METRE)​

* ‍IT IS PLANNED TO INCREASE INVESTMENT VOLUME FURTHER TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 29 PER SQUARE METRE IN 2018.​

* ‍TO REPORTING DATE, AVERAGE FINANCING COSTS AT LEG WERE REDUCED FURTHER TO 1.74% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 2.04%).​

* ‍LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO (LTV) REMAINED AT A LOW LEVEL OF 42.3% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 44.9%) AS AT END OF 2017​

* ‍POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2018 AND 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: