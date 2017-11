Nov 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* Says Q3 FFO I 77.5 million eur

* Q3 rental income up 2.1 percent at 134.7 million euros

* Believes it is well positioned to achieve its earnings targets for 2017 and 2018‍​

* Sees 2019 FFO I of 338 million euros to 344 million, like-for-like rental growth of around 3.5 percent Source text: here Further company coverage: